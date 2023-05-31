WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) has dropped by -10.15 compared to previous close of 2.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WKEY is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WKEY is $5.80, which is $7.61 above the current price. The public float for WKEY is 4.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKEY on May 31, 2023 was 977.04K shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY’s stock has seen a -12.66% decrease for the week, with a 48.30% rise in the past month and a 38.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.14% for WISeKey International Holding AG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.52% for WKEY’s stock, with a 63.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WKEY Trading at 43.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.91%, as shares surge +2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY fell by -40.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw 95.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.91 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding AG stands at -33.71. The total capital return value is set at -29.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46.

Based on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 36.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.84. Total debt to assets is 19.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.