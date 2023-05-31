What Recent Market Trends Mean for Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s (RBT) Stock

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has gone down by -34.78% for the week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month and a -54.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.01% for RBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.54% for RBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -77.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RBT is $2.63, which is $2.18 above than the current price. The public float for RBT is 49.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of RBT on May 31, 2023 was 429.93K shares.

RBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) has decreased by -8.18 when compared to last closing price of 0.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -34.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RBT Trading at -19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.10%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -34.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5040. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -74.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Chico Hernandez Andres, who purchase 555,555 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Mar 16. After this action, Chico Hernandez Andres now owns 681,183 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Enrich Jose Miguel, the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc., purchase 111,111 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Enrich Jose Miguel is holding 111,111 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc. stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -170.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.59. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with -22.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.