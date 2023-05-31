What Recent Market Trends Mean for Novartis AG’s (NVS) Stock

In the past week, NVS stock has gone down by -4.78%, with a monthly decline of -6.90% and a quarterly surge of 13.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for Novartis AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.35% for NVS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is 29.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVS is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Novartis AG (NVS) is $109.93, which is $13.29 above the current market price. The public float for NVS is 2.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On May 31, 2023, NVS’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

NVS) stock’s latest price update

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.13 in relation to its previous close of 96.55. However, the company has experienced a -4.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/23 that Novartis Dropping Some Cancer Drugs From Pipeline

NVS Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.53. In addition, Novartis AG saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novartis AG (NVS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.