What Recent Market Trends Mean for International Paper Company’s (IP) Stock

In the past week, IP stock has gone down by -5.01%, with a monthly decline of -8.97% and a quarterly plunge of -17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for International Paper Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.46% for IP stock, with a simple moving average of -16.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is 7.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IP is 1.04.

The public float for IP is 346.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On May 31, 2023, IP’s average trading volume was 2.94M shares.

IP) stock’s latest price update

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.57 in relation to its previous close of 30.62. However, the company has experienced a -5.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Russian Pulp Business Still Delivering for International Paper

IP Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.73. In addition, International Paper Company saw -12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Saab Joseph R., who sale 1,705 shares at the price of $35.35 back on Mar 21. After this action, Saab Joseph R. now owns 1,671 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $60,273 using the latest closing price.

Sutton Mark S, the Chairman and CEO of International Paper Company, sale 85,000 shares at $34.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sutton Mark S is holding 143,000 shares at $2,938,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Paper Company (IP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.