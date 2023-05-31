What Recent Market Trends Mean for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s (BDRX) Stock

In the past week, BDRX stock has gone down by -57.98%, with a monthly decline of -62.72% and a quarterly plunge of -96.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.14% for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -59.33% for BDRX stock, with a simple moving average of -98.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDRX is 2.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is $3149.49, The public float for BDRX is 41.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On May 31, 2023, BDRX’s average trading volume was 2.86M shares.

BDRX) stock’s latest price update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -39.60 in relation to its previous close of 0.14. However, the company has experienced a -57.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BDRX Trading at -77.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -59.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX fell by -57.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1954. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc saw -97.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1250.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stands at -1095.28. The total capital return value is set at -116.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.18. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -84.10 for asset returns.

Based on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.48. Total debt to assets is 11.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 10.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.