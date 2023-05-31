Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) has increased by 2.68 when compared to last closing price of 7.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is $6.07, which is -$1.6 below the current market price. The public float for WEAV is 61.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEAV on May 31, 2023 was 370.11K shares.

WEAV’s Market Performance

The stock of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has seen a 0.92% increase in the past week, with a 74.32% rise in the past month, and a 46.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for WEAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.59% for WEAV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 47.11% for the last 200 days.

WEAV Trading at 42.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +83.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw 67.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Hyde Matthew C., who sale 5,353 shares at the price of $5.30 back on May 05. After this action, Hyde Matthew C. now owns 601,873 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $28,386 using the latest closing price.

Goodsell Erin, the Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec of Weave Communications Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $5.31 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Goodsell Erin is holding 745,104 shares at $13,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.