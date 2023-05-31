VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -0.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is $1.75, The public float for VQS is 27.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VQS on May 31, 2023 was 74.95K shares.

VQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 0.24, but the company has seen a 5.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VQS’s Market Performance

VQS’s stock has risen by 5.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.81% and a quarterly drop of -35.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.07% for VIQ Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.97% for VQS stock, with a simple moving average of -46.42% for the last 200 days.

VQS Trading at -23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.54%, as shares sank -16.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2625. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc. saw -9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.62 for the present operating margin

+34.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc. stands at -18.99. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.