Trane Technologies plc (TT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trane Technologies plc (TT) by analysts is $193.61, which is $28.32 above the current market price. The public float for TT is 227.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of TT was 1.71M shares.

TT stock's latest price update

The stock of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has decreased by -1.63 when compared to last closing price of 166.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TT’s Market Performance

TT’s stock has fallen by -2.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.70% and a quarterly drop of -11.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Trane Technologies plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.03% for TT’s stock, with a -4.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TT Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.15. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw -2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from Kuehn Christopher J, who sale 4,473 shares at the price of $175.00 back on May 17. After this action, Kuehn Christopher J now owns 55,221 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $782,775 using the latest closing price.

Kuehn Christopher J, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Trane Technologies plc, sale 3,547 shares at $174.56 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Kuehn Christopher J is holding 59,694 shares at $619,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+31.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trane Technologies plc stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.75. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trane Technologies plc (TT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.56. Total debt to assets is 29.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trane Technologies plc (TT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.