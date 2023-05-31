Trading Update: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Endures 5.19% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a 0.44% increase in the past week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month, and a -30.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for VNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.11% for VNO’s stock, with a -34.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for VNO is at 1.35.

The average price suggested by analysts for VNO is $15.64, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for VNO is 176.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.20% of that float. The average trading volume for VNO on May 31, 2023 was 4.47M shares.

VNO stock's latest price update

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has increased by 3.08 when compared to last closing price of 13.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

VNO Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.41. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.