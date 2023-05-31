Trading Update: Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Stock Endures 1.92% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has gone down by -3.04% for the week, with a 7.78% rise in the past month and a 13.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for MMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for MMP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Right Now?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for MMP is 200.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of MMP was 1.33M shares.

MMP) stock’s latest price update

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.16 in relation to its previous close of 60.97. However, the company has experienced a -3.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/16/23 that Magellan Midstream Holders Face Big Tax Hit From Oneok Deal

MMP Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.07. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.59 for the present operating margin

+40.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +25.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.32. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), the company’s capital structure generated 306.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.40. Total debt to assets is 66.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.