Toro Corp. (TORO) Stock Sees a-8.96 Decrease

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.12% for Toro Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.99% for TORO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) is 0.62x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TORO is 9.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. On May 31, 2023, TORO’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.96 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TORO Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO fell by -21.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Toro Corp. saw -71.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Corp. stands at +44.62. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.25.

Based on Toro Corp. (TORO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

To wrap up, the performance of Toro Corp. (TORO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.