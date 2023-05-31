The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WEN stock has gone down by -1.98%, with a monthly gain of 0.59% and a quarterly surge of 1.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for The Wendy’s Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.50% for WEN’s stock, with a 3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) by analysts is $25.26, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for WEN is 194.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of WEN was 3.16M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) has jumped by 0.14 compared to previous close of 22.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Wendy’s, Google Train Next-Generation Order Taker: an AI Chatbot

WEN Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.80. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Peltz Matthew H., who sale 529,417 shares at the price of $22.73 back on May 22. After this action, Peltz Matthew H. now owns 21,176,353 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $12,035,501 using the latest closing price.

PELTZ NELSON, the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 529,417 shares at $22.73 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that PELTZ NELSON is holding 21,176,353 shares at $12,035,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Wendy’s Company (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.