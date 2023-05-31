The Volatility of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) Stock: A -11.67% Ratio for the Week

The stock of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has seen a -11.67% decrease in the past week, with a 31.29% gain in the past month, and a 105.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.48% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.64% for XFOR’s stock, with a 49.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XFOR is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XFOR is $3.66, which is $1.73 above than the current price. The public float for XFOR is 116.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of XFOR on May 31, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has dropped by -3.98 in relation to previous closing price of 2.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XFOR Trading at 43.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +22.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR fell by -11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.78. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 94.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Mostafa Adam S., who sale 52,500 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Mar 10. After this action, Mostafa Adam S. now owns 93,696 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $44,100 using the latest closing price.

Ragan Paula, the President and CEO of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 49,678 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Ragan Paula is holding 563,537 shares at $41,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -176.80, with -81.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.