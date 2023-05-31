The Volatility of Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) Stock: A 7.74% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Asana Inc. (ASAN) has gone up by 7.74% for the week, with a 36.77% rise in the past month and a 49.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.43% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.16% for ASAN’s stock, with a 19.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is $22.00, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 79.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.34% of that float. On May 31, 2023, ASAN’s average trading volume was 2.76M shares.

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) has increased by 4.14 when compared to last closing price of 21.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Asana’s Outlook Has Been Hit by Slowdown in Tech Hiring. Here’s What Analysts Think.

ASAN Trading at 17.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +37.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.56. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 60.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 3,336 shares at the price of $20.86 back on Mar 23. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 603,715 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $69,583 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 1,321 shares at $20.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 165,300 shares at $27,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -163.20, with -50.40 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Asana Inc. (ASAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.