The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGR is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PGR is $147.38, which is $20.8 above the current price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on May 31, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.33 in relation to its previous close of 128.49. However, the company has experienced a -5.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PGR’s Market Performance

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a -5.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.11% decline in the past month and a -10.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.12% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.66% for the last 200 days.

PGR Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.80. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Broz Steven, who sale 926 shares at the price of $136.50 back on May 19. After this action, Broz Steven now owns 26,325 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $126,399 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 930 shares at $137.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Broz Steven is holding 27,251 shares at $128,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.