The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) Stock

The stock of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has gone up by 1.77% for the week, with a -9.18% drop in the past month and a -37.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.17% for SHCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for SHCR’s stock, with a -25.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is $3.19, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for SHCR is 317.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHCR on May 31, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SHCR) stock’s latest price update

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 1.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHCR Trading at -10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4503. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHCR starting from Blalock Michael, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Jun 09. After this action, Blalock Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Sharecare Inc., valued at $15,276 using the latest closing price.

Blalock Michael, the Chief Accounting Officer of Sharecare Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Blalock Michael is holding 10,000 shares at $10,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -26.83. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.