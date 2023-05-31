The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SelectQuote Inc.’s (SLQT) Stock

In the past week, SLQT stock has gone down by -16.32%, with a monthly gain of 50.00% and a quarterly plunge of -32.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.92% for SelectQuote Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for SLQT’s stock, with a 23.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Right Now?

The public float for SLQT is 117.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume for SLQT on May 31, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

SLQT) stock’s latest price update

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)’s stock price has dropped by -11.17 in relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLQT Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares surge +37.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT fell by -16.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5715. In addition, SelectQuote Inc. saw 136.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from GRANT W THOMAS II, who purchase 425,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on May 16. After this action, GRANT W THOMAS II now owns 2,393,469 shares of SelectQuote Inc., valued at $544,000 using the latest closing price.

Grant Robert Clay, the PRESIDENT of SelectQuote Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Grant Robert Clay is holding 1,517,272 shares at $256,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.