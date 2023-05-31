The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (HRTG) Stock

The stock of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has gone down by -8.75% for the week, with a 35.60% rise in the past month and a 71.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.63% for HRTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for HRTG’s stock, with a 71.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.

The public float for HRTG is 19.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRTG on May 31, 2023 was 188.67K shares.

HRTG) stock’s latest price update

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.79 compared to its previous closing price of 4.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HRTG Trading at 20.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +26.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 143.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.01 back on Mar 21. After this action, WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A now owns 681,921 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $15,050 using the latest closing price.

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 470,160 shares at $3,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -23.30. The total capital return value is set at -16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.98. Equity return is now at value -75.10, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG), the company’s capital structure generated 122.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.00. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.