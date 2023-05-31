The Cigna Group (CI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CI is 0.63.

The public float for CI is 293.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CI on May 31, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

CI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has surged by 1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 242.64, but the company has seen a -2.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Those Dreaded Medical Forms Are About to Be Scaled Back

CI’s Market Performance

CI’s stock has fallen by -2.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.62% and a quarterly drop of -14.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for The Cigna Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for CI’s stock, with a -15.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CI Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $254.15. In addition, The Cigna Group saw -25.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from ZARCONE DONNA F, who sale 757 shares at the price of $253.29 back on May 01. After this action, ZARCONE DONNA F now owns 25,558 shares of The Cigna Group, valued at $191,741 using the latest closing price.

Neville Everett, the EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. of The Cigna Group, sale 2,982 shares at $271.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Neville Everett is holding 5,403 shares at $810,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Cigna Group (CI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.