The -5.46% Simple Moving Average of Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has seen a -4.80% decrease in the past week, with a 3.39% gain in the past month, and a -11.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for BBWI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) is above average at 11.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is $46.00, which is $11.47 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 222.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBWI on May 31, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 36.89, however, the company has experienced a -4.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/18/23 that Bath & Body Works Stock Surges. It’s Delivering on Earnings Despite Softer Sales.

BBWI Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.88. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with 18.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.