The -13.88% Decline of PVH Corp.’s (PVH) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, PVH stock has gone up by 2.98%, with a monthly gain of 2.41% and a quarterly surge of 7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for PVH Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for PVH’s stock, with a 20.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is above average at 30.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PVH Corp. (PVH) is $95.53, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for PVH is 62.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PVH on May 31, 2023 was 983.71K shares.

PVH) stock’s latest price update

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH)’s stock price has dropped by -3.15 in relation to previous closing price of 89.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that PVH Cutting Jobs and Outlook Amid ‘Challenging’ Environment

PVH Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.54. In addition, PVH Corp. saw 22.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FISCHER MARK D, who sale 1,732 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, FISCHER MARK D now owns 32,468 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $140,292 using the latest closing price.

HOLMES JAMES, the EVP & Controller of PVH Corp., sale 4,417 shares at $74.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HOLMES JAMES is holding 15,420 shares at $329,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp. stands at +2.22. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PVH Corp. (PVH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.