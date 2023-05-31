The -13.88% Decline of Lizhi Inc.’s (LIZI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, LIZI stock has gone up by 30.71%, with a monthly gain of 28.78% and a quarterly surge of 10.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.38% for Lizhi Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.94% for LIZI’s stock, with a 18.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) is above average at 3.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is $1.70, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for LIZI is 28.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LIZI on May 31, 2023 was 288.35K shares.

LIZI) stock’s latest price update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI)’s stock price has soared by 14.29 in relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIZI Trading at 29.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares surge +22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +30.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7018. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 45.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.05 for the present operating margin

+32.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 15.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.61. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 12.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 223.42 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.