The -13.88% Decline of Ambarella Inc.’s (AMBA) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has gone up by 10.47% for the week, with a 32.24% rise in the past month and a -13.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.50% for AMBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.88% for AMBA’s stock, with a 10.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) by analysts is $98.96, which is $16.78 above the current market price. The public float for AMBA is 36.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of AMBA was 467.75K shares.

AMBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) has surged by 5.43 when compared to previous closing price of 77.74, but the company has seen a 10.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMBA Trading at 16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +30.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.32. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Day Christopher, who sale 3,675 shares at the price of $69.24 back on Apr 13. After this action, Day Christopher now owns 18,117 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $254,457 using the latest closing price.

Wang Feng-Ming, the CEO of Ambarella Inc., sale 16,644 shares at $76.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wang Feng-Ming is holding 718,152 shares at $1,279,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.