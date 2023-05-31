Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) by analysts is $5.50, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 21.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of TENX was 3.53M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TENX) stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has plunge by 16.25relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TENX’s Market Performance

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has seen a 12.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.25% gain in the past month and a -42.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.59% for TENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.46% for TENX’s stock, with a -82.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +30.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3298. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -83.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -146.90, with -122.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.