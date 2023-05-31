Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Sees a-0.54 Decrease

In the past week, TS stock has gone down by -2.77%, with a monthly decline of -10.83% and a quarterly plunge of -22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Tenaris S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.51% for TS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is 4.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TS is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is $40.82, which is $17.8 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 590.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On May 31, 2023, TS’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

TS) stock’s latest price update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 25.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TS Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.65. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw -27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenaris S.A. (TS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.