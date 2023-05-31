Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 22.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Teladoc Gets an Upgrade. There Are ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TDOC is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 23 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TDOC is $30.18, which is $7.66 above than the current price. The public float for TDOC is 160.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.50% of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on May 31, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has seen a -9.05% decrease for the week, with a -15.49% drop in the past month and a -15.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.23% for TDOC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

TDOC Trading at -11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.47. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw -5.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Geshuri Arnnon, who sale 1,092 shares at the price of $22.78 back on May 26. After this action, Geshuri Arnnon now owns 75,186 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $24,876 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Claus Torp, the CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 2,888 shares at $24.44 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Jensen Claus Torp is holding 19,843 shares at $70,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -168.60, with -113.50 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.