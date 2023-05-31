Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) is $14.67, which is $12.44 above the current market price. The public float for TNGX is 74.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNGX on May 31, 2023 was 166.45K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TNGX) stock’s latest price update

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.69 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -29.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TNGX’s Market Performance

TNGX’s stock has fallen by -29.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.82% and a quarterly drop of -47.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.33% for Tango Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.74% for TNGX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.68% for the last 200 days.

TNGX Trading at -27.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.18%, as shares sank -17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX fell by -29.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc. saw -61.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Oct 13. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 7,123,642 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc., valued at $325,227 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Tango Therapeutics Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 268,524 shares at $221,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc. stands at -435.14. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.