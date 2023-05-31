T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is $5.00, which is $7.95 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 3.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IDAI on May 31, 2023 was 711.86K shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.50 in comparison to its previous close of 1.73, however, the company has experienced a 41.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IDAI’s Market Performance

IDAI’s stock has risen by 41.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.64% and a quarterly drop of -36.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.85% for T Stamp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.55% for IDAI’s stock, with a -46.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDAI Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.72%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +41.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5400. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -224.54. Equity return is now at value -769.80, with -189.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.