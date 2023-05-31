Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis...

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is $5.00, which is $7.95 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 3.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IDAI on May 31, 2023 was 711.86K shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.50 in comparison to its previous close of 1.73, however, the company has experienced a 41.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IDAI’s Market Performance

IDAI’s stock has risen by 41.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.64% and a quarterly drop of -36.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.85% for T Stamp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.55% for IDAI’s stock, with a -46.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDAI Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.72%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +41.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5400. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -224.30 for the present operating margin
  • +52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc. stands at -224.54. Equity return is now at value -769.80, with -189.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

