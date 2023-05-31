Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.52 compared to its previous closing price of 444.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/18/23 that Tech Gains Keep Nasdaq in the Green

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 78.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is $441.85, which is -$26.83 below the current market price. The public float for SNPS is 151.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On May 31, 2023, SNPS’s average trading volume was 820.45K shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stock saw an increase of 15.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.18% and a quarterly increase of 27.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.66% for SNPS’s stock, with a 34.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNPS Trading at 22.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +15.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $389.91. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 45.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who sale 2,142 shares at the price of $413.03 back on May 19. After this action, RUNKEL JOHN F JR now owns 25,147 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $884,710 using the latest closing price.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the Chief Accounting Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $391.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Kankanwadi Sudhindra is holding 16,758 shares at $1,565,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.