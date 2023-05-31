Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) has jumped by 0.24 compared to previous close of 41.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Syneos Health Stock Rises on $7.1 Billion Sale to Private Group

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Right Now?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SYNH is $42.67, which is $0.91 above the current price. The public float for SYNH is 61.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYNH on May 31, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH’s stock has seen a -0.10% decrease for the week, with a 5.76% rise in the past month and a 3.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for Syneos Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for SYNH’s stock, with a -0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYNH Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.01. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Brooks Michael Lee, who sale 1,002 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Brooks Michael Lee now owns 47,552 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $78,156 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Michael Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Brooks Michael Lee is holding 9,342 shares at $39,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 82.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.34. Total debt to assets is 35.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.