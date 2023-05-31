Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) has jumped by 14.29 compared to previous close of 1.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUNW is 1.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SUNW is 33.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.84% of that float. On May 31, 2023, SUNW’s average trading volume was 780.52K shares.

SUNW’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has seen a 0.79% increase in the past week, with a 57.83% rise in the past month, and a -32.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.15% for SUNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.25% for SUNW’s stock, with a -39.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUNW Trading at 14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares surge +51.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9682. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw -18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUNW starting from Bonfigt Jason Lee, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Bonfigt Jason Lee now owns 141,358 shares of Sunworks Inc., valued at $1,810 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gaylon, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Morris Gaylon is holding 230,000 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76.

Based on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.