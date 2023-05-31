Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.28 compared to its previous closing price of 16.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that Energy Department Commits $3 Billion to Expand Rooftop Solar Access

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOVA is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NOVA is $33.87, which is $15.58 above the current price. The public float for NOVA is 105.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOVA on May 31, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

NOVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has seen a 13.41% increase in the past week, with a -1.56% drop in the past month, and a -0.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.09% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.62% for NOVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.70% for the last 200 days.

NOVA Trading at 13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.86. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Mohamed Akbar, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.37 back on May 19. After this action, Mohamed Akbar now owns 83,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $143,700 using the latest closing price.

Berger William J, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., purchase 600 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Berger William J is holding 293,325 shares at $9,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 426.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.01. Total debt to assets is 65.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 409.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.