Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) by analysts is $142.18, which is $6.98 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 140.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.52M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has plunged by -1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 150.31, but the company has seen a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Spotify CEO Calls AI ‘Cool and Scary’ as It Hits Music Industry

SPOT’s Market Performance

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has experienced a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.79% rise in the past month, and a 27.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 38.38% for the last 200 days.

SPOT Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.45. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 87.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.