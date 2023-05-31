Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SPWH is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPWH is $9.38, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for SPWH is 36.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.11% of that float. The average trading volume for SPWH on May 31, 2023 was 617.14K shares.

The stock price of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) has dropped by -17.85 compared to previous close of 5.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPWH’s Market Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has seen a -25.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.26% decline in the past month and a -49.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for SPWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.66% for SPWH’s stock, with a -47.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPWH Trading at -34.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -25.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWH fell by -25.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. saw -52.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWH starting from Barker Jon, who sale 150,833 shares at the price of $9.23 back on Dec 16. After this action, Barker Jon now owns 492,482 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., valued at $1,392,038 using the latest closing price.

Barker Jon, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., sale 14,167 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Barker Jon is holding 643,315 shares at $133,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+28.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stands at +2.90. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.