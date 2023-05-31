Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) is above average at 1.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is $2.00, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for SOHO is 15.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOHO on May 31, 2023 was 28.02K shares.

SOHO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) has increased by 11.66 when compared to last closing price of 1.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOHO’s Market Performance

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) has seen a 6.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.70% decline in the past month and a -18.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for SOHO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for SOHO’s stock, with a -12.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOHO Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHO rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8069. In addition, Sotherly Hotels Inc. saw 0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOHO starting from Sims Andrew, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Mar 29. After this action, Sims Andrew now owns 0 shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc., valued at $39,660 using the latest closing price.

Sims Andrew, the Chairman of Sotherly Hotels Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Sims Andrew is holding 20,000 shares at $64,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotherly Hotels Inc. stands at +19.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 53.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO), the company’s capital structure generated 618.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.08. Total debt to assets is 79.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 618.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.