Sonos Inc. (SONO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) has increased by 6.34 when compared to last closing price of 14.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Sonos Jumps After Beating Earnings Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for SONO is $22.18, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 124.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.95% of that float. The average trading volume for SONO on May 31, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has seen a 3.01% increase in the past week, with a -27.06% drop in the past month, and a -20.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for SONO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.61% for SONO’s stock, with a -11.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONO Trading at -18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -27.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, who sale 6,060 shares at the price of $15.41 back on May 15. After this action, Bouvat-Merlin Maxime now owns 29,177 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $93,356 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 905 shares at $21.40 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 22,963 shares at $19,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonos Inc. (SONO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.