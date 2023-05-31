SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) has jumped by 8.90 compared to previous close of 3.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SMRT is $4.69, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for SMRT is 143.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume for SMRT on May 31, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SMRT stock saw an increase of 0.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 37.60% and a quarterly increase of 37.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.19% for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.76% for SMRT’s stock, with a 30.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMRT Trading at 31.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +37.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw 46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Beard Alana, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $3.39 back on May 24. After this action, Beard Alana now owns 63,525 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $40,680 using the latest closing price.

Beard Alana, the Director of SmartRent Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Beard Alana is holding 45,284 shares at $32,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc. stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.