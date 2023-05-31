Should You Invest in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Now?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for PSLV is 496.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for PSLV on May 31, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV)’s stock price has increased by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 7.99. However, the company has seen a 0.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV’s Market Performance

PSLV’s stock has risen by 0.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.89% and a quarterly rise of 13.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.47% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.