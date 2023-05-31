Should You Invest in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RKLB is $8.94, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for RKLB is 372.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.89% of that float. The average trading volume for RKLB on May 31, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

RKLB) stock’s latest price update

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB)’s stock price has increased by 3.15 compared to its previous closing price of 4.45. However, the company has seen a -7.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RKLB’s Market Performance

RKLB’s stock has fallen by -7.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.09% and a quarterly rise of 2.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for Rocket Lab USA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.00% for RKLB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.49% for the last 200 days.

RKLB Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKLB fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Rocket Lab USA Inc. saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKLB starting from GRIFFIN MICHAEL D, who sale 50,689 shares at the price of $4.40 back on May 17. After this action, GRIFFIN MICHAEL D now owns 0 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc., valued at $223,032 using the latest closing price.

Spice Adam C., the Chief Financial Officer of Rocket Lab USA Inc., sale 64,189 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Spice Adam C. is holding 1,686,168 shares at $271,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.19 for the present operating margin

+3.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at -64.43. The total capital return value is set at -17.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.51. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.