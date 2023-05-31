Should You Invest in Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MCOM is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCOM is $13.00, The public float for MCOM is 4.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume for MCOM on May 31, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

MCOM) stock’s latest price update

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a -29.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCOM’s Market Performance

MCOM’s stock has fallen by -29.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -68.06% and a quarterly drop of -95.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.67% for Micromobility.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.70% for MCOM stock, with a simple moving average of -97.19% for the last 200 days.

MCOM Trading at -83.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.54%, as shares sank -65.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCOM fell by -30.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5855. In addition, Micromobility.com Inc. saw -94.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCOM starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 15,722 shares at the price of $0.69 back on May 10. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 240,301 shares of Micromobility.com Inc., valued at $10,845 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.27 for the present operating margin

-172.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micromobility.com Inc. stands at -528.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.