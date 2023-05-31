Should You Invest in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPC is $145.53, which is $37.41 above the current market price. The public float for MPC is 423.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume for MPC on May 31, 2023 was 4.14M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has decreased by -0.94 when compared to last closing price of 108.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC’s stock has fallen by -2.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.65% and a quarterly drop of -12.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for MPC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

MPC Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.84. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Gagle Suzanne, who sale 60,019 shares at the price of $134.28 back on Apr 04. After this action, Gagle Suzanne now owns 45,997 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $8,059,351 using the latest closing price.

Gagle Suzanne, the Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 60,021 shares at $137.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Gagle Suzanne is holding 45,997 shares at $8,236,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 61.20, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.