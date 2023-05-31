Should You Invest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INVZ is $8.08, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for INVZ is 126.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume for INVZ on May 31, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

INVZ) stock’s latest price update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.90 in relation to its previous close of 2.81. However, the company has experienced a 7.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

INVZ’s Market Performance

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has experienced a 7.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.40% rise in the past month, and a -35.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.87% for INVZ’s stock, with a -29.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVZ Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +30.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw -22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2212.89 for the present operating margin

-145.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stands at -2105.41. The total capital return value is set at -50.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.70. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -43.20 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.01. Total debt to assets is 13.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.