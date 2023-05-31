Should You Invest in Aramark (ARMK) Now?

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ARMK is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARMK is $43.23, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for ARMK is 256.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ARMK on May 31, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARMK) stock’s latest price update

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 39.54. However, the company has seen a -0.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Aramark to Spin Off Uniform Service by End of 2023

ARMK’s Market Performance

ARMK’s stock has fallen by -0.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.54% and a quarterly rise of 7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Aramark The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.28% for ARMK stock, with a simple moving average of 4.33% for the last 200 days.

ARMK Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.30. In addition, Aramark saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from MCKEE LYNN, who sale 30,817 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCKEE LYNN now owns 281,714 shares of Aramark, valued at $1,308,490 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the SVP and General Counsel of Aramark, sale 9,452 shares at $42.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding 64,106 shares at $401,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aramark (ARMK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.99. Total debt to assets is 51.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 252.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aramark (ARMK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.