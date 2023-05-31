ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is above average at 279.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is $546.41, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 201.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOW on May 31, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has dropped by -1.98 compared to previous close of 549.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that ServiceNow Earnings Beat Street Estimates

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has experienced a 7.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.50% rise in the past month, and a 25.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for NOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.53% for NOW’s stock, with a 25.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOW Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $483.04. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 38.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Desai Chirantan Jitendra, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $538.15 back on May 25. After this action, Desai Chirantan Jitendra now owns 40,558 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $6,996,015 using the latest closing price.

Smith Paul John, the Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 467 shares at $533.89 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Smith Paul John is holding 2,557 shares at $249,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.