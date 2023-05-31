SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ICU is 3.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICU on May 31, 2023 was 541.02K shares.

ICU) stock’s latest price update

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.54 in comparison to its previous close of 0.48, however, the company has experienced a -14.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICU’s Market Performance

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has seen a -14.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -75.38% decline in the past month and a -82.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.40% for ICU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.12% for ICU’s stock, with a -89.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICU Trading at -68.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares sank -75.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU fell by -14.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0723. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation saw -87.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Russell Richard D., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on May 25. After this action, Russell Richard D. now owns 27,978 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Chung Kevin, the Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Chung Kevin is holding 55,582 shares at $5,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.