Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) is $1.81, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for SNCE is 90.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNCE on May 31, 2023 was 668.30K shares.

SNCE) stock’s latest price update

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE)’s stock price has dropped by -18.87 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNCE’s Market Performance

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has experienced a -19.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.33% drop in the past month, and a -33.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.25% for SNCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.71% for SNCE’s stock, with a -72.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNCE Trading at -26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.02%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCE fell by -19.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2715. In addition, Science 37 Holdings Inc. saw -46.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCE starting from Pellizzari Christine A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 17. After this action, Pellizzari Christine A now owns 5,000 shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc., valued at $4,032 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.15 for the present operating margin

-2.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Science 37 Holdings Inc. stands at -72.69. The total capital return value is set at -94.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.14. Equity return is now at value -94.50, with -76.90 for asset returns.

Based on Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.