Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SRRK is at 0.76.

The public float for SRRK is 50.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.78% of that float. The average trading volume for SRRK on May 31, 2023 was 235.65K shares.

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) has decreased by -8.82 when compared to last closing price of 6.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK’s stock has fallen by -22.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.53% and a quarterly drop of -32.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.00% for SRRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.77% for the last 200 days.

SRRK Trading at -25.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK fell by -22.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation saw -36.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Invus Public Equities, L.P., who purchase 31,557 shares at the price of $6.43 back on Apr 28. After this action, Invus Public Equities, L.P. now owns 9,059,507 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, valued at $202,845 using the latest closing price.

Invus Public Equities, L.P., the 10% Owner of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, sale 1,094 shares at $9.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Invus Public Equities, L.P. is holding 9,027,950 shares at $10,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -44.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.