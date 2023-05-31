Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.55x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) by analysts is $8.10, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for SAND is 247.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SAND was 2.61M shares.

SAND stock's latest price update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has plunge by 0.39relation to previous closing price of 5.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SAND’s Market Performance

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has experienced a -3.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.78% drop in the past month, and a 4.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for SAND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.90% for SAND’s stock, with a -6.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAND Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw -2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stands at +52.69. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10.

Based on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), the company’s capital structure generated 35.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 25.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.