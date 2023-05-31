Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 79.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCL is also noteworthy at 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCL is $88.57, which is $5.66 above than the current price. The public float for RCL is 219.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.53% of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on May 31, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL stock saw an increase of -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.67% and a quarterly increase of 13.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.71% for RCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.36% for the last 200 days.

RCL Trading at 18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.59. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 62.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who sale 318,325 shares at the price of $77.97 back on May 25. After this action, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander now owns 20,167,507 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $24,820,628 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 203,800 shares at $80.15 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 20,485,832 shares at $16,333,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.