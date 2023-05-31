Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Stock Observes 66.34% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has seen a 5.06% increase in the past week, with a -2.17% drop in the past month, and a 64.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.55% for RMTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.75% for RMTI’s stock, with a 66.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RMTI is also noteworthy at 1.22.

The public float for RMTI is 11.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume of RMTI on May 31, 2023 was 137.99K shares.

RMTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) has jumped by 12.97 compared to previous close of 2.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RMTI Trading at 24.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc. saw 166.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.05 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Medical Inc. stands at -25.65. Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -26.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.